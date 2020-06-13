Joyce Davis
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Miller Davis
1930-2020
Joyce Miller Davis, 90, of Houston, Texas, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.
Born the sixth of ten children to Ben and Anna Miller in Jennings, Louisiana on January 15, 1930. She married her best friend and love of her life William D. Davis, Sr. in November 1949. Joyce was an active member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Houston. She was a devoted servant and always thought of others first. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ".
Joyce is survived by her children Cindy Bird and husband Ron, Shelly Schuhmacher and husband John, Lynnette Sparks and husband Randy, Bill Davis, Ron Davis, James Davis and wife Vicki, and David Davis and wife Karin, 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, sisters Mrs. Vern DiChristina and Mrs. Bernetta Summers and husband Dreaux (both of Louisiana), sister-in-law Martha Miller and brother-in-law Lynn Domingues. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, grandson Brett Bird, granddaughter Melanie Davis, her parents and several siblings.
Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a rosary at 5:00 pm in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. The funeral mass will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Road, Houston, Texas 77092. The Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
7134658900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved