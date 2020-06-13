Joyce Davis

Joyce Miller Davis1930-2020Joyce Miller Davis, 90, of Houston, Texas, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020.Born the sixth of ten children to Ben and Anna Miller in Jennings, Louisiana on January 15, 1930. She married her best friend and love of her life William D. Davis, Sr. in November 1949. Joyce was an active member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Houston. She was a devoted servant and always thought of others first. Her life was a living example of Ephesians 4:32 – "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ".Joyce is survived by her children Cindy Bird and husband Ron, Shelly Schuhmacher and husband John, Lynnette Sparks and husband Randy, Bill Davis, Ron Davis, James Davis and wife Vicki, and David Davis and wife Karin, 16 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, sisters Mrs. Vern DiChristina and Mrs. Bernetta Summers and husband Dreaux (both of Louisiana), sister-in-law Martha Miller and brother-in-law Lynn Domingues. She is preceded in death by her husband Bill, grandson Brett Bird, granddaughter Melanie Davis, her parents and several siblings.Visitation with the family will be on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 2:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a rosary at 5:00 pm in the Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. The funeral mass will be on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4213 Mangum Road, Houston, Texas 77092. The Rite of Committal will follow at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.