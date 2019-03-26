|
|
Joyce Denise Davoy
1959-2019
Joyce Denise Davoy, 59, of Houston, TX, passed away at her home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 17th, 2019. Joyce, who was affectionately called "Necee", was the daughter of George McRae, Jr. and Julia Kate Miles (both predeceased). She was born in Groton, CT on June 19th, 1959, and is survived by her daughter Alexandra. She is also survived by three brothers, George, Robert, and David; three sisters, Valerie, Janis, and Linda; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A life memorial celebration will be held at 4pm on March 29, 2019, at the American Legion on 3105 Campbell Rd, Houston, TX 77080. Donations can be made in Joyce's honor to the National Council on Aging (NCOA) or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN).
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019