Joyce Arlene Endacott Gregg

1927-2019

Joyce was born June 15, 1927 at home in Denver, Colorado. Her parents were Foster and Louise Knapp Endacott. Her younger brother, Foster Endacott, Jr. and her parents predeceased her. The family moved to ,Wheatridge, Colorado when Joyce was two. She graduated in 1945 from Wheatridge High School, where she was president of the Pep Club, attended University of Colorado for a year and then graduated from Barnes Business School in Denver. Joyce married her high-school sweetheart, Dennis Gregg, in 1948 while he was a junior in petroleum engineering at Colorado School of Mines, and supported the family working as secretary until Dennis graduated from Mines in 1950.

Then Joyce and Dennis started their career with Conoco which took them, literally, around the world and through some 20 household moves – to Kilgore, Texas; Eunice, Ville Platte, an oilfield camp and Lafayette in Louisiana; Ponca City, Oklahoma, Houston (four times over the years), New Jersey, London and Stavanger, Norway. Joyce was the ultimate home-maker, starting with apple crates and muslin curtains and progressing to furnishing a London flat. And when God designed a mother, Joyce fit the mold. Their first child, Denise, was born in a pre-fab hospital in Jennings, Louisiana. Cynthia and Mark were born in Houston on separate moves, and Heather much later in London. With her boundless energy, Joyce sewed clothes and costumes, attended every concert, recital and play the kids were in, served as a Brownie and Girl Scout leader on two continents, and, above all, was a confidant, encourager, friend and supportive listener. Once grandchildren came along, no one could have loved them more fiercely.

Joyce was the consummate hostess. In London, she could whip up a dinner party at a moment's notice. Her hostess responsibilities expanded in Stavanger when Dennis was head of Conoco Norway. At any get-together, Joyce would introduce complete strangers to each other and in a few minutes find at least three things they had in common, so they were strangers no more.

Joyce had many interests, reading avidly and broadening her knowledge of business, faith, gardening, cooking and current events. She loved to travel, and Dennis' international assignments and involvement in the Society of Petroleum Engineers offered many such opportunities in Europe and later around the world.

Joyce had a strong faith in God. The family attended church wherever they lived, finally Grace Presbyterian Church in Houston. She loved and was influenced by the writings of Norman Vincent Peale and always tried to incorporate The Power of Positive Thinking in everything she did.

Joyce spent her final years at the Eagle's Trace retirement community of Houston and was blessed by its warm, welcoming and supportive culture. During the last seven years she had round-the-clock care by a number of loving caregivers.

Joyce is survived by her husband Dennis; daughter Denise Gregg; daughter Cynthia Webster, her husband Guy and their children Timothy and Claire; son Mark Gregg and his wife Debra; and daughter Heather Burchett, her husband James and their children Christopher and Caleb.

Visitation will be Friday, February 22nd from 5-7pm at Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, 77079.

Memorial Service will be Saturday, February 23rd at 11am at Grace Presbyterian Church, 10221 Ella Lee Lane, Houston, 77042.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to YES Prep Public Schools.