Joyce Guerdrum

Joyce Guerdrum Obituary
Joyce Ann Guerdrum
1948-2019
March 22, 1948
June 26, 2019

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend "Flew West" after a long, distinguished airline career and too-brief retirement.
She was a joyful and courageous fighter against the cancer that stalked her for 13 years.
Joyce was professional at work, kind and caring always, and brightened the lives of everyone - An inspiration to many people. She was continuously studying and growing, and achieved the level of Dahn Master of Sun Tao.
She is mourned by her husband, Kurt, brother Leonard, Schmitt and wife Rhonda, son Eric Guerdrum and his wife Renee', daughter Anne and her husband Raymond Coldren, grandchildren Milana and Isaac Coldren, as well as her relatives and many friends all over the world.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 30, 2019
