Joyce Gunn
1939-2019
Joyce Gunn, of Houston, TX passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1939, daughter of the late Thomas David Gunn and Mary Lou Vada Perry.
Graveside Services and interment will be held at Donaldson Cemetery in Morgantown, WV.
A Memorial Service will take place September 7th in Houston, TX with times and venue to be determined. Looking forward to remembering and celebrating the life lived by Joyce with family, friends, neighbors and coworkers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 19, 2019