Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Gunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Gunn


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Gunn Obituary
Joyce Gunn
1939-2019
Joyce Gunn, of Houston, TX passed away on July 8, 2019. She was born on September 29, 1939, daughter of the late Thomas David Gunn and Mary Lou Vada Perry.
Graveside Services and interment will be held at Donaldson Cemetery in Morgantown, WV.
A Memorial Service will take place September 7th in Houston, TX with times and venue to be determined. Looking forward to remembering and celebrating the life lived by Joyce with family, friends, neighbors and coworkers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.