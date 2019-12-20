|
Joyce Alma Huffman
1924-2019
Joyce Alma Huffman, 95, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 in Kerrville, Texas. Joyce was born on August 1, 1924 in Houston, Texas to Arthur and Annie Waegner. She graduated from Reagan High School in 1939 and attended Massey Business School upon completion. She married William L. Huffman on November 26, 1948 and the couple had four children. Joyce was a 3rd generation Houstonian and was very proud of the history and development of the city. She and husband Bill were founding members of Grace Presbyterian Church where she spent many hours in volunteer service.
Joyce is survived by son Mark W. Huffman, son Scott L. Huffman and wife Nancy C. Huffman, daughter Suzanne G. Haveman and husband Kenneth J. Haveman, Jr.; by grandchildren, Allison G. Huffman, Warren R. Huffman, Jessica L. Huffman, Kenneth J. Haveman, III, and Anne E. Haveman. Joyce is preceded in death by her son, Donald A. Huffman, her husband of over 70 years, and her parents.
A memorial graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 1 pm at Woodlawn Funeral Home & Cemetary in Houston where both she and her husband will be interred. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019