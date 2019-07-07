Joyce Kay Huguenard

1937-2019

Joyce Kay Warner

Huguenard passed through this world on July 1, 2019 at the age of 82 years. She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to Von and Helen Warner. Both parents preceded her in death, as did her son, Gregory Huguenard. Joyce is survived by her husband of 59 years, Gerald Lee Huguenard; her daughter, Susan Udell; her son, James Huguenard, and wife Terri; daughter, Sonja Walls, and daughter, Stephny Pappas, and husband Chris. Joyce has 14 grandchildren, Ryan Huguenard, Lindsay Huguenard, Erika Stephens, Ashley Udell, Gregory Ludwiski, Daniel Udell, Harris Huguenard, Trevor Adams, Hannah Huguenard, Sasha Adams, Carson Huguenard, Clayton Pappas, Parker Adams, and Sophia Pappas. She has 7 great grandchildren, Morgan Stephens, Grayson Stephens, Alex Huguenard, Grant Carroll, Macy Udell, Eleanor Ludwiski and Luther Ludwiski.

Joyce and Jerry met in Ft. Wayne, IN where they began their lives together in 1960. They made many beautiful memories at their cottage on Lake James in northern Indiana with summers full of boating and sailing with their five children. During her early years, Joyce worked in TV/Radio advertising and was often credited with creating the most impressive jingle. The family moved to Texas in 1977. Joyce changed vocational paths and obtained her license as a real estate broker, a career she enjoyed and worked in throughout her life. Joyce loved everything about Texas and was proud to make it her home for the next 40 years. She devoted much time to the Houston Livestock Show as a committee member, as well as supporting the arts and the Houston Symphony. She was a passionate collector of coins, baseball cards, stamps, and books. Joyce was a voracious reader, easily reading 2-3 books at the same time. She supported animal rights efforts especially her favorite tiger and donkey rescue organizations in East Texas. Joyce and Jerry loved their sweet Aussie dogs, Max and Mac, who brought much joy to their lives. She shared her love of the Lord and her abiding faith in God's light to all of those she knew.

A memorial service will be conducted on July 10, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the chapel of Memorial Oaks Funeral Home, 13001 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77079.

Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to South Texas Aussie Rescue, 9803 Hambleton Way Circle, Houston, TX 77065 www.southtexasaussierescue.org or Heart to Heart Hospice, 7240 Chevy Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX 75025 www.htohhfoundation.org Published in Houston Chronicle from July 7 to July 8, 2019