|
|
Joyce Marie Kuhlman
1950-2019
Joyce Marie Kuhlman, 69, formerly of Houston, passed away December 19, 2019, at home with her husband by her side. Joyce was born March 11, 1950, to Margaret and George Hansen in Chicago, Il. Joyce worked with her husband Myron at MK Tech Solutions for many years. She was also an active in her community, serving as a leader in many non-profit and faith capacities. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents and a brother James Hansen.
She leaves behind to cherish the joy of her memory her loving husband of 48 years Myron Kuhlman; children Kristin Atchison and husband Bradley, Stefan Kuhlman and wife Jessica; and Tonia Hastings and husband Chris; sister Jane Webster; grandchildren Brynn Atchison, Wren Kuhlman, Tyler and Tatum Hastings; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and members of her family-in-love.
In her honor, a celebration of life will be held, 4:00 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 800 FM 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX 77539.
To honor Joyce's legacy of environmentalism, and a love of reading in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Environmental Defense Fund (www.edf.org) or the Ark Book Pantry at Faith Lutheran.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020