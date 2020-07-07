1/1
Joyce Lain
1927 - 2020
Joyce Black Lain
1927-2020
Joyce Black Lain passed on July 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas. Joyce was born and grew up in Nebraska, moving to Galveston in 1945 upon her marriage to Harry G Black. Married for 30 years until Harry's death, she raised her family in Galveston. Joyce married J. Wm (Bill) Lain in 1976 and they resided in Galveston and Houston until his passing in 1996.
Joyce was also predeceased by her children, Harry A Black and Jamie Black Musick. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Black, along with several nephews and nieces.
In keeping with her wishes, no service will be held. Any memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Earthman Hunters Creek Funeral Home
8303 Katy Fwy
Houston, TX 77024
7134658900
