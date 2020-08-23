Joyce Blair McCarter
1960-2020
Joyce Blair McCarter was born on the 7th of September 1960, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and entered into rest on Tuesday, the 18th of August 2020, in Houston. She was 59 years of age.
Joyce attended and graduated The Kinkaid School. She continued her education at the University of Houston where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Petroleum Land Management. She ran a very successful personnel consulting business for many years until retiring to spend her remaining time with her loving family.
Joyce was predeceased by her father, William Blair McCarter Jr. She is survived by her mother, Patricia Benham McCarter; her daughter, Kathleen Blair Markman and her husband Jonathan DeLaughter; her grandson, Colton DeLaughter; her son, Grant McCarter Markman; her sisters, Janna McCarter Paine and her husband Stephen; Kim McCarter West and her husband Emmett; and her brother, William Blair McCarter III and his wife Jackie. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the current attendance restrictions and protocols, the family will gather for a private memorial service and celebration of life in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, where the Rev. Dr. Jon Crantz, is to officiate.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that donations in Joyce's memory be directed to South Texas Persian Rescue, 106 Meadow Lark, Converse, TX, 78109, by phone at 210-658-0914, or by email at stxpersianrescue@gmail.com. (http://www.stxpr.org/
)
Please visit Joyce's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.