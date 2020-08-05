Joyce Ann Russell Morman
1935-2020
Joyce Ann Russell Morman of The Woodlands, TX, died on Saturday, July 25, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease. She was 85.
Joyce was born January 28, 1935 on her grandparents' farm in Grant County, Wisconsin, the only child of Kenneth Sherman Russell and Sarah Butson Russell. Joyce grew to love nature, animals, and the outdoors during her childhood in Wisconsin and Michigan, and she passed this love on to her children and grandchildren.
As her high school's valedictorian, Joyce attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison on scholarship. Beginning as a voice major she ultimately earned a bachelor's degree in Home Economics with a teaching certificate in 1957. While at UW she met her husband Donald Henry "Tod" Morman through a shared love of music. They married at the Wesley Foundation in Madison on July 26, 1957. Their vows began a wonderful 50 years of marriage, until Tod's passing in 2008.
While living in Berkeley, CA and then in Houston, TX, Joyce provided a loving home for her husband and three daughters Sara, Carol, and Anna, raising them each to be as independent, inquisitive, well-rounded, and caring as she was.
Joyce was a life-long learner and singer with a beautiful soprano voice, a master gardener, an excellent seamstress, and an avid amateur genealogist, and spent countless hours of her time and energy volunteering at church, hospitals, and schools, giving of herself fully in each endeavor.
Joyce is survived by Sara Hutson and her children Maggie and Dustin Behnke and their son John, Thomas Hutson and Rusty Hutson; Carol and Reagan Kott and their children Dalton and Amanda; and Anna and Matt Welch. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tod, and son in law, Alex Hutson.
The immediate family plans a private memorial service in Texas, and further celebration of her life after friends and family can safely gather.
If you wish to make a contribution in Joyce's memory, please donate to a charity of your choice
that supports Joyce's love of music, nature/conservation, or children.