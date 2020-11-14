1/1
Joyce Smith
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce May Smith
1927-2020
Joyce May Smith, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Joyce was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Survivors include her brother, James Warner and family, daughters, Gayla Lewis, Imelda Salazar and family; granddaughter, Donya Shea, grandson, Brandon Lewis and great-grandchildren Logan Shea and Ace Lewis.
A Celebration Of Life will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd, Houston, TX 77065.
Joyce will be laid to rest in Clayton Cemetery in Clayton, TX with her husband Tommy May and her son Thomas May.
Joyce May Smith will forever be in our hearts and remembered by all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Joyce was a wonderful friend and I will miss her. She will always have a special place in my heart. God bless you Joyce, and I'm glad you're at peace now.
Kathy Bowers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved