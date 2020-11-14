Joyce May Smith1927-2020Joyce May Smith, age 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Houston, Texas on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Joyce was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana.Survivors include her brother, James Warner and family, daughters, Gayla Lewis, Imelda Salazar and family; granddaughter, Donya Shea, grandson, Brandon Lewis and great-grandchildren Logan Shea and Ace Lewis.A Celebration Of Life will be held 2:00 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Klein Funeral Home, 9719 Wortham Blvd, Houston, TX 77065.Joyce will be laid to rest in Clayton Cemetery in Clayton, TX with her husband Tommy May and her son Thomas May.Joyce May Smith will forever be in our hearts and remembered by all.