Joyce Spies
1929 - 2020
Joyce Spies
1929-2020
Joyce Spies, 90, widow of Glenver Spies, died on June 11, 2020 in Giddings, TX.
A visitation will be from 7:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at Memorial Oaks Chapel with Pastor Lynn Kemp officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Lea Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
07:00 - 07:00 PM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
JUN
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Memorial Oaks Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Oaks Chapel
1306 West Main
Brenham, TX 77833
(979) 836-4564
