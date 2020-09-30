Joyce M. Stubblefield1934-2020Joyce M. Stubblefield, 85, entered eternal rest on September 27, 2020 in Livingston, Texas. She was born November 8, 1934 in Liberty, Texas to Earl & Mary Matthews. Her family later moved to Houston, Texas where she graduated from Sam Houston High School. Her favorite subjects in school were English and Math. Joyce went on to marry the love of her life, Larry Dean Stubblefield. She was an active member of Farrington Baptist Church and North Houston First Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday School Teacher and numerous church committees. Joyce enjoyed watching baseball and rooting for the Houston Astros. She also enjoyed fishing and going to the lake. Joyce loved cooking and decorating. Her greatest passions were God and her family.She is preceded in death by her husband: Larry Stubblefield, Sr.; parents: Earl & Mary Matthews. Left to cherish her loving memory, daughter: Marva Shelton & husband Rick; sons: Larry Stubblefield, Jr., Steve Stubblefield & wife Dawn; brother: Glenn Matthews & wife Brenda; grandchildren: Lori Martin & husband Charlie, Melinda Shelton, Leslie Chasteen & husband Michael; Jaci Game & husband Chris, Chad Stubblefield, Samuel Kimmons & wife Megan, Alyssa Smith & husband Ryan, Jesse Stubblefield & wife Mindy; Ty Stubblefield; great grandchildren: Lane Chloe, Jaden and Chase Martin, Dylan and Torri Lehman, Blakelyn Game, Logan and Andrew Kimmons, Wyatt and Mason Stubblefield.Visitation for family and friends will begin Thursday, October 1st from 5pm-8pm. Funeral service will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 12pm. All services will take place at Brookside Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Brookside Memorial Park immediately after the funeral service.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Deloris Fikes and Orville & Janet O'Quinn.