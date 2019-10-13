|
Juanita Ellen Berwick
1926-2019
Juanita Ellen Berwick, 93, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. Juanita was born, April 22, 1926 in Houston, Texas to Lester and Julia Emmons. Juanita graduated from Reagan High School and was a member of Heights Christian Church, Quilt Guild of Greater Houston and Kendall Bee. She is preceded in death by her husband Jack Orville Berwick, son, Robert Lester Berwick and Sister, Lorelei Fletcher. She is survived by her sons, Tom Berwick and his wife Pat and John Berwick and his wife JC, grandchildren Laura Berwick, Brooke Berwick-Matthews and Lara Labbe-Maginel daughter-in-law, Ginni Berwick and 5 great grandchildren. Family will receive friends Monday, October 14, 2019, 5pm – 8pm at Heights Funeral Home. Funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, 10:30am, at Heights Christian Church, 1703 Heights Blvd. Houston, Texas 77008. Interment will follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019