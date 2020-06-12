Juanita Evans
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JUANITA EVANS
1921-2020
Juanita Evans was born on January 5, 1921 in Eagle Lake, Texas, she passed away on June 8, 2020.
A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Evans will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Greater Union Baptist Church ~ 1101 Waco Street. Viewing will be held from 9:00 - 11:00a.m. Funeral Service will begin at 11:00a.m.
Interment ~ Eagle Lake Community East Cemetery (Eagle Lake, Texas).
www.frazier-mitchell.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FRAZIER-MITCHELL FUNERAL SERVICE, INC. - HOUSTON
5002 HERSHE ST
Houston, TX 77020
(713) 673-3672
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved