1/1
Juanita M. Holt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Juanita Moore Holt
1931-2020
Juanita Moore Holt, 89, of Kingwood, Texas, passed away on November 15, 2020.
Visitation will be at 10 AM with funeral services following at 12 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble, TX.
Juanita was born in Memphis, Tennessee to William and Verda Moore on September 30, 1931.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Foster Holt, parents William and Verda Moore, Stepfather Carroll Gamble, and brother William Moore, JR., Juanita is survived by Son, Foster Holt (Michele Holt): Grandchildren Caryl Woods (Jason Woods) and Daniel Holt. Great-Grandchildren, Avery Woods, Jace Woods and Addison Woods. Nephew, Bob Moore (Linda Moore), and Sherry McCaleb (David).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble
2602 South Houston Avenue
Humble, TX 77396
(281) 441-2171
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
November 17, 2020
My condolences to family and friends. I am so sorry for your loss. May God hold you strong in such times and comfort you with his hope! (John 6:40)
November 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 17, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. 2nd Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved