Juanita Moore Holt1931-2020Juanita Moore Holt, 89, of Kingwood, Texas, passed away on November 15, 2020.Visitation will be at 10 AM with funeral services following at 12 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Rosewood Funeral Home in Humble, TX.Juanita was born in Memphis, Tennessee to William and Verda Moore on September 30, 1931.She is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Foster Holt, parents William and Verda Moore, Stepfather Carroll Gamble, and brother William Moore, JR., Juanita is survived by Son, Foster Holt (Michele Holt): Grandchildren Caryl Woods (Jason Woods) and Daniel Holt. Great-Grandchildren, Avery Woods, Jace Woods and Addison Woods. Nephew, Bob Moore (Linda Moore), and Sherry McCaleb (David).