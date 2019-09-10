|
Juanita Olachia Jones
1929-2019
Juanita Olachia Jones, May 16, 1929 - September 6, 2019, preceded in death by her loving husband Andrew C. Jones and son James Ronald Jones. Survived by son Jerry A. Jones, wife Cynthia F. Jones, daughter Selvia Lewis, grandchildren: Sara J. Davison, husband Jeremy Davison, Andrew R. Jones, Aaron Funderburke, wife Ashley Funderburke, daughter-in-law Christina Jones, great-grandchildren Juliana Rose Davison, and Jason Aaron Funderburke. A lifelong community volunteer, she helped the First Ward community and Crockett Elementary school thrive for over 60 years. She has been recognized by the City of Houston for her years of service to the community and received a proclamation from the City of Houston for her 85th birthday on May 16, 2014. Through her hard work and dedication to her community, Mrs. Jones has touched thousands of people's lives. Her strength, courage, and generosity have brought her to succeed as a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, mentor, and true humanitarian. Visitation will be held Tuesday September 10, 2019- 5:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Funeral Liturgy Wednesday September 11, 2019- 10:30 A.M. Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church 2405 Navigation Blvd. Houston, Texas 77003. Services entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel-Crespo 2516 Navigation Blvd. Houston, Texas 77003.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 10, 2019