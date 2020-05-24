Jud G. Alexander
1931-2020
Jud G. Alexander, age 89, our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 21, 2020. He died at his home in Brenham, TX.
Jud was born in Pearland, TX on March 29, 1931, the eighth child of ten children, to Helen D. and Charles H. Alexander.
Jud attended Alvin Schools, Schreiner Military Institute and Baylor University where he met the love of his life Bobbie Jo Sorrells. Jud left college to enlist in the United States Marine Corps in January 1951. He and Bobbie Jo married in June of that year. In December he shipped out to serve in the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, he farmed and ranched in the Brazos River Bottom for the next 16 years. In 1972 Jud changed careers to become the Gulf Oil Distributor in Brenham, Texas.
Jud is survived by his wife of sixty-nine years Bobbie Jo, his children; Alison Alexander Stewart and husband Mike, Jud G Alexander Jr. and wife Jody, Jay T Alexander and wife Cheryl. He is also survived by grandchildren, Michael A. Stewart and wife Rachel, Madeline Stewart Mozjesik and husband Cole, Whitney Alexander Schultz and husband Ryan, Jud G Alexander III, Shelley Alexander Whalen and husband Ryan, Jess T. Alexander and wife Ashley and Jenalee L. Alexander. He is also survived by great-grandchildren, William, Henry, and Samuel Schutlz, Mae Whalen and Sutton Stewart. Jud is also survived by three sisters, Mary Alexander Bartlett, Sue Alexander Morrison, and Patricia Alexander Wood and husband John, and many nieces, nephews, and family that he loved.
A private family funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Abiding Word Lutheran Church with Pastor Martin Moore officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Lea Cemetery with full military honors. Friends and family are invited to attend the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers the Alexander family requests donations be made to Jr ROTC Program, Brenham High School, P.O. Box 1147, Brenham, TX 77834, St. Paul's Christian Day School, 305 West Third Street, Brenham, TX 77833, Abiding Word Lutheran Church, 464 Oak Tree Crossing, Brenham, TX 77833.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memorial Oaks Chapel, 1306 West Main Street, Brenham, TX 77833. To post a tribute to the family, visit www.memorialoakschapel.com.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 24, 2020.