Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Polasek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Ann Polasek


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Ann Polasek Obituary
Judith Ann Polasek
1951-2019
Judith Ann ("Judy") Polasek passed away on September 11, 2019, at the age of 67. She was born in Houston, Texas, on December 19, 1951, to James and Margaret Thibodaux. Judy was raised in Houston until 1968, when the family moved to Wallis, Texas. There she met Larry Polasek whom she married on November 3, 1969. Judy and Larry were "thick as thieves" for 49 years. They settled down in Alta Loma, Texas, in 1973, which later became the city of Santa Fe, Texas, where they remained. The family will hold a private celebration of life for Judy.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.