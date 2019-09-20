|
|
Judith Ann Polasek
1951-2019
Judith Ann ("Judy") Polasek passed away on September 11, 2019, at the age of 67. She was born in Houston, Texas, on December 19, 1951, to James and Margaret Thibodaux. Judy was raised in Houston until 1968, when the family moved to Wallis, Texas. There she met Larry Polasek whom she married on November 3, 1969. Judy and Larry were "thick as thieves" for 49 years. They settled down in Alta Loma, Texas, in 1973, which later became the city of Santa Fe, Texas, where they remained. The family will hold a private celebration of life for Judy.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 20, 2019