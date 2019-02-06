|
Judith Ann Sheehy Johle
1943-2019
Judith Ann Sheehy Johle, born May 8, 1943, in Beaumont, TX passed away February 2, 2019, in The Woodlands, TX. She is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Johle; son, David Johle and was preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Johle. Visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019, at Darst Funeral Home, 796 Russell Palmer Rd. in Kingwood, TX. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 2929 Woodland Hills Dr. in Kingwood, TX. 77339. Private interment at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 6, 2019