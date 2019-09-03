Home

Judith Chesner


1937 - 2019
Judith Eve Chesner
1937-2019
Judith Eve Chesner passed away on January 31, 2019, at 81 years of age.
She was born on September 3, 1937, in Brooklyn, New York, and moved to Houston with her family when she was 13 years old. As a young adult, she moved back to New York for several years and travelled quite a lot, eventually returning to Houston.
First in Houston and later in Smithville, Texas, Judy enjoyed a long and satisfying career as a researcher at MD Anderson Hospital.
Judy had a large and loving family, and an even larger group of very close and loving friends.
A sunset memorial service celebrating her life and her joy of life was held at the home of Susan and David Smolensky. Judy is missed every day by those who loved her.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 3, 2019
