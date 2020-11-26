1/1
Judith Culligan
1940 - 2020
Judith Ann Culligan (Bottorf)
1940-2020
Judith Ann (Bottorf) Culligan, 80, died Monday, November 23, 2020, peacefully at her Houston, TX home surrounded by her three children, and her ever-watchful lapdog/companion, Violet. She was born in Niagara Falls, NY on August 3, 1940. Married to Walter W. Culligan Jr, predeceased 2013. She earned a bachelor's degree in Physics from Niagara University and was a pioneering female physicist before starting her family and relocating to the Binghamton, NY area. After retiring she relocated to Houston, TX where she enjoyed many hobbies including art projects, volunteering with animals, the elderly, and nature conservation. She is survived by son, Mark Ward/wife Heidi Ward; son, Andrew Ward/wife Nelda Ishikawa-Ward; daughter, Tracy Ortolano/husband, Jeffrey Ortolano; and 6 grandchildren; Cassidy, Carter, Riley, Jalen, Dominic, and Delanna.
As a passionate animal lover, donations can be made in her name to the Houston ASPCA, https://act.houstonspca.org or Kim's Furever Homes Adoptions, https://www.kimsfureverhomes.com.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 26, 2020.
