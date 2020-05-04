Or Copy this URL to Share

Judith Scott Demecs Navarro

1937-2020

Judith Demecs Navarro, age 82, born in Houston on September 15, 1937, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Pearland, Texas. Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a future date. A complete obituary can be found at the Forest Park Lawndale webpage.



