Judith Scott Demecs Navarro
1937-2020
Judith Demecs Navarro, age 82, born in Houston on September 15, 1937, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Pearland, Texas. Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a future date. A complete obituary can be found at the Forest Park Lawndale webpage.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 4, 2020.