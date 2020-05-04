Judith Demecs Navarro
1937 - 2020
Judith Scott Demecs Navarro
1937-2020
Judith Demecs Navarro, age 82, born in Houston on September 15, 1937, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Pearland, Texas. Due to current restrictions on social gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a future date. A complete obituary can be found at the Forest Park Lawndale webpage.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
