Judith A. Flores
1943-2019
Judith "Judy" Flores, 1943-2019, while surrounded by family, was gently carried into heaven to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 6th, 2019, at the age of 75. She was a loving mother, wife, sister, aunt, and friend. She will truly be missed by her family along with friends and held dearly in the hearts of all who knew and loved her by the love she shared and gave. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019, from 5-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 2:30 PM. Both services will be held at Brookside Funeral Home located at 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, TX 77039.
