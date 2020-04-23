Home

Judith Gutierrez

Judith Gutierrez Obituary
Judith Gutierrez
1941-2020
Judith Dunn Gutierrez was ushered into the presence of the Lord April 19, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Benny Alfonso Gutierrez and her precious best friend Ruth Markham. A native Houstonian and long-time resident of Garden Oaks, Judy loved gardening and won several Yard of the Month awards. She will await the resurrection in Houston Veterans National Cemetery. Gifts in her memory can be made to Star of Hope Mission or .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
