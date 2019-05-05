Judith M. (Gernon) Gary Martin

1942-2019

Judith M. Martin, 76, Montgomery, TX died Friday, Apr. 19, 2019, after a brief illness. Judy was born May 9, 1942, in Palmer, MA.

She worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Chief of Police for the Houston Police Department as well as other department Chiefs and Commanders for 29 years, and made many wonderful friends there.

Judy is survived by her daughter Judith Renee Smith and her husband David of Inez, Texas and son Jim Gary and his wife Karen of the Eastern Shore of Virginia; siblings Geraldine Gray and husband Earl of Magnolia, Alice Laramore and husband Ken of Conroe, Cheryl Gernon of Willis, Gary Gernon of Tomball, Dale Gernon of Abilene and Denise Seibert of Spring and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Judy enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Houston Police Retired Officers Association.

Services will be held Friday, May 17th at 10:30 a.m. at the Chapel of Chimes at Brookside.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 5, 2019