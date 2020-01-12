|
Judith Orts W. Melnar
1946-2020
Judith Orts W. Melnar went home to the Lord on January 6, 2020, surrounded by her family and dear friend of 38 years, Rosa Hernandez.
Judy was born in San Antonio, Texas on August 12, 1946. She was raised by her mother, Margaret Orts Tieken, and aunt, Emma Orts Blakeway, and lived in San Antonio until she was 8 years old. From there, she and her family moved to Houston.
On April 20, 1969, Judy married the love of her life and high school sweetheart, Roy Gene Melnar, Sr. She worked at Kormeier & Werlein LLP for over 35 years alongside her trusted friend and associate, Victor Kormeier.
Judy's family was her passion and greatest love, especially her only child, Roy Gene Melnar, Jr. He was one of her most adored gifts as well as her two grandsons, Parker and Hunter. He and his wife, Allison Fuller Melnar, and grandsons were a constant source of joy and she took every opportunity to spend time with them.
Friends would describe Judy as the glue that held friendships together, the definition of a go-getter, and a beautiful kind soul. She was a firecracker that could bring a room together with her humor, sass, and charm. Her heart was as big as Texas, always putting others before herself. Her career at K&W was met with dedication. She was a force to be reckoned with and devoted to her clients until her very last days.
In 2015, Judy was chosen by The Order of Malta to make the pilgrimage to the Grotto of Masabielle in Lourdes, France. This blessing was a spiritually healing experience for her.
Judy is preceded in death by Margaret Orts Tieken, Emma Orts Blakeway and loving brother, Hugo George Tieken.
Judy is survived by her husband, Roy Melnar, Sr. of Houston; Roy and Allison Melnar, Jr. and their children, Parker Alexander Melnar and Hunter Roy Melnar, all of Houston; nephew, Hugh (Cynthia) King Tieken; niece, Heidi (Jay) Tieken Hileman and their children, John and Gracie; sister-in-law and best friend, Lillie Mae James and son; and sister-in-law, Pam (Joe) McDonald and their children and grandchildren.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Judy will be Wednesday, January 15th at 1030am with Father Francis as Presider/Celebrant at St Cecilia's Catholic Church. Reception immediately to follow at the Church Community Center.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 12, 2020