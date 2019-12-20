|
Judith "Judy" Lee Speed
1942-2019
Our Mother, Judith "Judy" Lee Speed, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her son, Craig Faigle. Judy is survived by her daughter, Margo Ruff and son Damon Faigle and his wife Lauren, sister, Vicky Ausmus and her husband Sam, grandchildren; Aiden Ruff, Ashton Ruff, Austin Fuff and Brynlee Faigle and special friend Tim Fugett. A visitation for Judy will take place Sunday, December 22, 2019, 10am – 12 noon at the Heights Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Interment Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019