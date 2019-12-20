Home

Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Judith Speed


1942 - 2019
Judith Speed Obituary
Judith "Judy" Lee Speed
1942-2019
Our Mother, Judith "Judy" Lee Speed, 77, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, in Houston, Texas. She is preceded in death by her son, Craig Faigle. Judy is survived by her daughter, Margo Ruff and son Damon Faigle and his wife Lauren, sister, Vicky Ausmus and her husband Sam, grandchildren; Aiden Ruff, Ashton Ruff, Austin Fuff and Brynlee Faigle and special friend Tim Fugett. A visitation for Judy will take place Sunday, December 22, 2019, 10am – 12 noon at the Heights Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 12 noon. Interment Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 20, 2019
