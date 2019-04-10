|
|
Judith McEntee Steadman
1944-2019
Judith McEntee Steadman, age 74, passed away on Monday, the 8th of April 2019, in Houston.
A more complete and detailed notice is to be published in the Sunday edition.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 15th of April, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019