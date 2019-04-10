Home

POWERED BY

Services
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
(713) 789-3005
For more information about
Judith Steadman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Geo. H. Lewis & Sons Funeral Directors
1010 Bering Drive
Houston, TX 77057
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Steadman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Steadman


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Judith Steadman Obituary
Judith McEntee Steadman
1944-2019
Judith McEntee Steadman, age 74, passed away on Monday, the 8th of April 2019, in Houston.
A more complete and detailed notice is to be published in the Sunday edition.
A memorial service is to be conducted at eleven o'clock in the morning on Monday, the 15th of April, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now