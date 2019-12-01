|
|
Judith Ann Vieno
1941-2019
Judith Ann Vieno, passed away suddenly of natural causes on November 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Judy was born in Beaumont, Texas on August 6, 1941 to Robert Roy Vieno and Lillian Cook Vieno.
A devout Catholic, Judy's church was an important part of her life. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on December 6 at 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston 77079. A lunch and celebration will immediately follow at VFW 8790, 1560 Foley Street, Houston, TX 77055 – a very special thank you to the VFW for honoring Judy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars - Post 8790, or The Association of Professional Ball Players of America.
A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019