Miller Funeral Services and Cremation Society of Texas
7723 Beechnut Street
Houston, TX 77074
(713) 981-1184
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
625 Nottingham Oaks Trail
Houston, TX
Celebration of Life
Following Services
VFW 8790
1560 Foley Street
Houston, TX
Judith Vieno


1941 - 2019
Judith Vieno Obituary
Judith Ann Vieno
1941-2019
Judith Ann Vieno, passed away suddenly of natural causes on November 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Judy was born in Beaumont, Texas on August 6, 1941 to Robert Roy Vieno and Lillian Cook Vieno.
A devout Catholic, Judy's church was an important part of her life. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on December 6 at 10:30 am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston 77079. A lunch and celebration will immediately follow at VFW 8790, 1560 Foley Street, Houston, TX 77055 – a very special thank you to the VFW for honoring Judy.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Veterans of Foreign Wars - Post 8790, or The Association of Professional Ball Players of America.
A more detailed obituary and condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019
