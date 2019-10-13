|
|
Judith (Judy) Blair Webber Hall
1937-2019
After a long and wonderful life Judy died peacefully September 5, 2019 with her family and her cherished cat, Queenie by her side. She was born May 19, 1937 to and Madeline Freeman and Robert Kendrick Blair, MD, in Galveston, Texas.
Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of twenty-nine years, Dr. C. Frank Webber and her treasured son Charles Frank (Charlie) Webber, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of thirty years, Robert Lloyd (Bob) Hall brother, Dr. Robert K. Blair, Jr. and his wife Terri of Houston, TX, her sister Lydia Blair Pettis of Irvine, Calif., her children Lydia Webber Harrington and husband Dennis, Friendswood, TX, George Freeman Webber and wife Vanessa, Athens, GA and stepdaughter Lori Hall Endsley, Lakeway, TX. Grandchildren: Madeline Faye Harrington, Belton, TX, Paul Webber Harrington, Galveston, TX, Lisa Renee Harrington, Houston, TX, Elena Cortez Webber, Sam Freeman Webber of Athens, GA, Seth Curtis Endsley and Ryan Kerry Endsley of Lakeway, TX. As well as many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Judy graduated from Lamar High School in Houston; she attended the University of Colorado where she was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority serving as Theta Antiques Show Chairwoman in 1980. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Houston. During the early years of her marriage she taught elementary school in Houston, Galveston, Texas City, and Jackson, Mississippi.
She was a member of the Harris County Medical Society Auxiliary from 1964-1986, serving as President in 1985-1986. She was an involved Theta alumna throughout her life She and Bob enjoyed square dancing with the Hey Lollies for many years. Judy and Bob traveled together all over the world until settling at the Buckingham. Judy was an active member in the Episcopal Church serving in varying capacities at Ascension, Palmer, and Holy Spirit in Houston and Trinity Episcopal Church in Galveston.
We would like to extend our extreme gratitude to Liz George, Julia Du, and the nurses at the Buckingham for their support and counsel while Judy was at the Plaza. The family wishes to thank Vantage Hospice team and all the caregivers from Always Best Care for their caring and support.
In lieu flowers the family suggests memorials be sent to the University of Texas Health Science Center Office of Development C. Frank Webber, MD Prize for Student Research. Make checks payable to: UT Health (with memo: C. Frank Webber, MD Prize for Student Research).
Office of Development
PO Box 1321 ,
Houston, Texas 77251-1321
If you wish to learn more about Frontotemporal Degeneration, please visit www.theaftd.org
A Memorial Service celebrating Judith's life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Ascension Episcopal Church, 2525 Seagler Rd., Houston, TX 77042. A reception will follow services on the church campus. Visit www.DettlingFuneral.com to leave words of condolence for the family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 13, 2019