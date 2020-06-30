Judy M Christensen

1941-2020

Judy McCollum Christensen, age 78, passed away peacefully on June 9 at her home in Katy, Texas, after a valiant battle with cancer. At her side were two of her most beloved people in the world, granddaughter Kara Reeves and grandson D. G. Reeves. The team that worked so hard for her in those last months was led by Kara and her wife Christine, and Judy's daughter Karen and her son Ron. Their compassionate, diligent and respectful care was evidence of their love for her.

Judy was born in Houma, Louisiana, to Alton (Bill) and Edwina (Itzi) McCollum, both of whom preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Karen (husband Hockey) Clark of Moscow, Texas, her son Ron (wife Jodie and her daughter Kaitlyn Boles) Christensen of Baytown, Texas, her grandson D.G. Reeves (wife Ashley and their daughters Ambry, Gentri and Rexie) of Rockwall, Texas, granddaughter Kara Reeves (wife Christine Franke) of Austin, Texas, and granddaughters Melissa Christensen and Brooke Christensen, both of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by her brother Howard (wife Linda) McCollum of Austin, Texas, her niece Jennifer Alexander and grand-nephew Daniel Alexander of Cedar Park, Texas. She is survived by a large extended family and a multitude of friends.

Judy had contracted polio as a child, at a time when there was no vaccine and treatment included an iron lung and multiple surgeries. As a result, she was permanently disabled. Despite this she was graced with the most beautiful attitude and personality, and never wanted her disability to inconvenience anyone. She never had an unkind word and was unfailingly warm and loving.

She graduated from Miller High School in Corpus Christi, Texas, and attended accounting classes at the University of Houston. She worked for Texas Environmental Controls for many years before retirement. She volunteered for the Houston Area Women's Center, answering calls on the Crisis Hotline.

In retirement, she enjoyed traveling with her many friends and with family; those road trips covered the nation, from the Florida Keys to California and Oregon. Judy also enjoyed traveling to Europe; she visited Italy, Spain and Greece. She gathered with her friends for weekly card games, trips to local restaurants, plays and other outings.

Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were always her priority, and she never missed a game, banquet, graduation, award ceremony, performance or recital. Her love for them and support of them were constants in their lives. She loved being Nana.

In 2005 Judy signed the papers to donate her body to Baylor College of Medicine. At her request, there will be a memorial for close family and friends. She didn't want a "big fuss".

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Houston Area Women's Center or the Houston Humane Society.



