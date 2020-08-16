Judy Sasaki Duncan
1935-2020
It is with great sorrow we announce that Judy Sasaki Duncan, age 84, passed away on Tuesday, the 11th of August 2020, from ongoing medical conditions. She went peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Houston, Texas.
Born in Japan, she came to the United States at twenty-one years of age with her husband, Garnet Duncan, who preceded her in death in 2007. She lived the following 64 years in Houston Texas where they built a loving family and legacy.
Having a full life, Judy spent many years prior to retirement running her restaurant Sasaki. She enjoyed many things including travel and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She never lost touch with her Japanese friends and siblings, visiting Japan as frequently as time and health would allow.
Judy leaves behind a wonderful legacy and is survived by her sisters, Fumiko and Masako; brother, Toshi; her four children, Richard, John, Barbara and Daniel; her eleven grandchildren and ten greatgrandchildren, and her many friends too numerous to list here.
Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from five o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Wednesday, the 19th of August, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
The funeral service is to be held at eleven o'clock in the morning on Thursday, the 20th of August, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception to be held in the adjacent grand foyer.
Please visit Mrs. Duncan's online memorial tribute page at GeoHLewis.com
where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
We mourn the passing but celebrate her colorful life and find solace that she is no longer suffering and can now rest in peace once again with her soul mate for eternity.