Home

POWERED BY

Services
Felix H. Morales Funeral Home - Houston
2901 Canal St
Houston, TX 77003
(713) 223-1167
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Aviles
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Elia Aviles


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Elia Aviles Obituary
Judy Elia Aviles
1949-2020
Judy Elia "Jud" Aviles, age 70, passed from this world to the next on April 18, 2020 after an extended battle with COVID-19. She is survived by her beloved Son Mario Anthony Aviles and daughter-in-law Amanda, Father David and Mother Eulogia Cervantes, Sister Jean Cervantes, and her Wife Mara, her Brother David Eric Cervantes and Wife, Cassie; nephews James and Teddy Cervantes and niece, Juliana Cervantes. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alfredo and Eulalia Cervantes, and maternal grandparents, Francisco and Concepcion Alderete. She was also preceded in death by her Niece Victoria L. Cervantes and beloved Aunt Eduwigis Alderete Coronado. Jud was born in Houston, TX. She graduated from Jeff Davis High School and was employed by Southwestern Bell before retiring. For the safety of all the guests, the family will be having a private, family only service and interment due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -