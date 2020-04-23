|
Judy Elia Aviles
1949-2020
Judy Elia "Jud" Aviles, age 70, passed from this world to the next on April 18, 2020 after an extended battle with COVID-19. She is survived by her beloved Son Mario Anthony Aviles and daughter-in-law Amanda, Father David and Mother Eulogia Cervantes, Sister Jean Cervantes, and her Wife Mara, her Brother David Eric Cervantes and Wife, Cassie; nephews James and Teddy Cervantes and niece, Juliana Cervantes. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Alfredo and Eulalia Cervantes, and maternal grandparents, Francisco and Concepcion Alderete. She was also preceded in death by her Niece Victoria L. Cervantes and beloved Aunt Eduwigis Alderete Coronado. Jud was born in Houston, TX. She graduated from Jeff Davis High School and was employed by Southwestern Bell before retiring. For the safety of all the guests, the family will be having a private, family only service and interment due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020