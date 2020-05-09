Judy Fernald
1946 - 2020
Ms. Judy Lunsford Fernald, 73, of Houston, TX lost her battle with cancer on Monday, May 4, 2020.
A viewing will be held at Klein Funeral Home at 9719 Wortham Blvd. Sunday, May 10 between 5:00-7:00 PM, only 10 people at a time. A virtual Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Sunday via Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87407828597). The funeral mass will be held at 9:30 AM, Monday, May 11 at St. Vincent de Paul's Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. Mass will be held by Monsignor Bill Young and will be live streamed from the church website (https://svdp-houston.org/). Interment will follow at Snow Hill Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Judy was born on November 19, 1946 in Paris, TX, the daughter of George C. Lunsford, Jr. and Betty J. Lunsford. She was valedictorian of her High School class in 1964 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. She received her Bachelor's Degree in 1968 from Texas Christian University and her Law Degree from the University of Illinois in 1974. She practiced law at Exxon from 1974 to 2004. She was a member of the Texas Bar Association.
Judy is survived by daughter Erin B. Curry and family including son-in-law Jimmy L. Curry, grandson Jimmy G. Curry and granddaughter Anna M. Curry of Blooming Grove, Texas. Also survived by daughter Shelley M. Menze and family including son-in-law Ryan D. Menze and grandson Maximilian M. Menze of Jacksonville, Florida. Finally, she is also survived by her brother, George C. Lunsford III, and her sister-in-law, Reba J. Lunsford of Houston, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was a Silver Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL). She was a devoted member of St. Vincent De Paul's Catholic Church for over 20 years. She was passionate about many causes including Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, St. Jude's Hospital, Covenant House, The Disabled American Veterans, and Catholic Charities. In lieu of flowers, she has requested donations be made to these charities in her name.



Published in Houston Chronicle on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
10
Viewing
5:00 - 7:00 PM
MAY
10
Rosary
7:00 PM
MAY
11
Funeral Mass
9:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul’s Catholic Church
MAY
11
Interment
Snow Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Klein Funeral Home - Cy Fair - Northwest - Houston
9719 Wortham Blvd.
Houston, TX 77065
(832) 678-3900
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Judy was one in a million. She was so special - good inside and out. I loved her dearly and will miss her forever. RIP my friend.
June Ardoin
Friend
May 8, 2020
I always enjoyed playing bridge with Judy. She was very good and helpful to newer players. She will be missed. Mary Nelson
Mary Nelson
Friend
May 8, 2020
She was a lovely lady. I knew Judy through bridge; she always had a smile on her face. We will miss her.
Robin Ladin
May 7, 2020
She always greeted me warmly at the bridge table - a very gracias lady. She will be missed
Sandy Clark
Friend
May 6, 2020
Judy was a long time friend from Elementary through college. We had many fun times together in school activities, Church and Girl Scouts. She was a sweet spirit through and through with a warm and caring personality.
Peace for the family during this difficult time.
Jan Ramsey
Friend
May 6, 2020
I went to high school with Judy! The smile was always big and bright warming everyones heart! RIP sweet friend!
Jan Elledge
Friend
