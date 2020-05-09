Judy L. Fernald
1946-2020
Ms. Judy Lunsford Fernald, 73, of Houston, TX lost her battle with cancer on Monday, May 4, 2020.
A viewing will be held at Klein Funeral Home at 9719 Wortham Blvd. Sunday, May 10 between 5:00-7:00 PM, only 10 people at a time. A virtual Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Sunday via Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87407828597). The funeral mass will be held at 9:30 AM, Monday, May 11 at St. Vincent de Paul's Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. Mass will be held by Monsignor Bill Young and will be live streamed from the church website (https://svdp-houston.org/). Interment will follow at Snow Hill Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Judy was born on November 19, 1946 in Paris, TX, the daughter of George C. Lunsford, Jr. and Betty J. Lunsford. She was valedictorian of her High School class in 1964 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. She received her Bachelor's Degree in 1968 from Texas Christian University and her Law Degree from the University of Illinois in 1974. She practiced law at Exxon from 1974 to 2004. She was a member of the Texas Bar Association.
Judy is survived by daughter Erin B. Curry and family including son-in-law Jimmy L. Curry, grandson Jimmy G. Curry and granddaughter Anna M. Curry of Blooming Grove, Texas. Also survived by daughter Shelley M. Menze and family including son-in-law Ryan D. Menze and grandson Maximilian M. Menze of Jacksonville, Florida. Finally, she is also survived by her brother, George C. Lunsford III, and her sister-in-law, Reba J. Lunsford of Houston, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was a Silver Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL). She was a devoted member of St. Vincent De Paul's Catholic Church for over 20 years. She was passionate about many causes including Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, St. Jude's Hospital, Covenant House, The Disabled American Veterans, and Catholic Charities. In lieu of flowers, she has requested donations be made to these charities in her name.
1946-2020
Ms. Judy Lunsford Fernald, 73, of Houston, TX lost her battle with cancer on Monday, May 4, 2020.
A viewing will be held at Klein Funeral Home at 9719 Wortham Blvd. Sunday, May 10 between 5:00-7:00 PM, only 10 people at a time. A virtual Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM, Sunday via Zoom (https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87407828597). The funeral mass will be held at 9:30 AM, Monday, May 11 at St. Vincent de Paul's Catholic Church in Houston, Texas. Mass will be held by Monsignor Bill Young and will be live streamed from the church website (https://svdp-houston.org/). Interment will follow at Snow Hill Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Judy was born on November 19, 1946 in Paris, TX, the daughter of George C. Lunsford, Jr. and Betty J. Lunsford. She was valedictorian of her High School class in 1964 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas. She received her Bachelor's Degree in 1968 from Texas Christian University and her Law Degree from the University of Illinois in 1974. She practiced law at Exxon from 1974 to 2004. She was a member of the Texas Bar Association.
Judy is survived by daughter Erin B. Curry and family including son-in-law Jimmy L. Curry, grandson Jimmy G. Curry and granddaughter Anna M. Curry of Blooming Grove, Texas. Also survived by daughter Shelley M. Menze and family including son-in-law Ryan D. Menze and grandson Maximilian M. Menze of Jacksonville, Florida. Finally, she is also survived by her brother, George C. Lunsford III, and her sister-in-law, Reba J. Lunsford of Houston, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.
Judy was a Silver Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League (ACBL). She was a devoted member of St. Vincent De Paul's Catholic Church for over 20 years. She was passionate about many causes including Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, St. Jude's Hospital, Covenant House, The Disabled American Veterans, and Catholic Charities. In lieu of flowers, she has requested donations be made to these charities in her name.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 9, 2020.