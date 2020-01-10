|
Judy Johnson
1944-2019
On September 25, 1944, Judy was the third child born to Luella & Arnold Taylor in Houston, Texas.
Judy started her educational journey at E. O. Smith Elementary School in Houston. She was valedictorian of the Kashmere High school class of 1961. She is a graduate (1961-1965) of Hampton University in Hampton Virginia with a BS in mathematics.While attending Hampton University, Judy was an active member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
She was chosen as a member of the Executive Exchange program of The President's commission on Executive Exchange 1989-1990 in President George Bush Administration. As a member of the group she met the ambassadors of several United States embassies in Europe. The group had an audience with Pope John Paul II.
Judy was selected as a member of "21 Women of Power and Influence in Corporate America" in August 1991 issue of Black Enterprise magazine. Judy served as a White House Volunteer in President Bill Clinton's administration. Judy took an early retirement from IBM.
We returned to Texas on September 1999.We joined the Brentwood Baptist Church, Judy attended until being confined to her home. Judy was able to fulfill one of her desires. Judy enrolled in the South Texas Law School for a year.
On October 17, 1971 Judy A. Taylor and Laray Johnson were married in Houston Texas. For the next 48 years they had a wonderful life and traveled throughout the United States, Canada, Caribbean and Italy with friends. The journey ended with her death on 12/31/2019 at her home.
Her home going services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, visitation at 10:00 AM and funeral service at 11:00 AM. Both services will be held at Brentwood Baptist Church, 13033 Landmark St., Houston, Texas 77045.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 10, 2020