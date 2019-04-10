Resources More Obituaries for Judy Jolly Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judy Jolly

Judy Annette (Bershaw) Jolly

1925 - 2019

1925-2019

Judy Annette Bershaw Jolly, a former long-time resident of Houston, passed away on April 7, 2019 in Richardson, TX. She was 93.

Judy was born into a large, extended Mormon family on May 22, 1925 in Logan, UT, the only child of Erma (Crockett) and Julius Carl Bergsjo. Bergsjo was later anglicized to Bershaw, after Erma got tired of hearing people mangle the Swedish family name.

In 1914, Judy's father founded the Blue Bird Restaurant and the Blue Bird Candy Company with two partners in Logan. 105 years later, both the restaurant and the candy shop are still in business. The restaurant itself is housed in a building listed in the National Register of Historic Places. Julius sold his interest in the Blue Bird to start his own restaurant, Jule's Chocolate Shoppe, in nearby Ogden. When that business eventually closed, the family moved to Denver, CO, when Judy was 12.

Judy graduated from East Denver High School in 1943 and attended the University of Denver on a scholarship. She graduated from there in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. Judy was president of Sigma Kappa sorority; society editor of The Clarion, the campus newspaper; served on the staff of the yearbook, the Kynewisbok; was president of the Co-ed Journalists; elected to membership in Mortar Board (the Senior Women's Honor Society) and selected to Who's Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges. While in college, Judy and three other coeds posed for an Associated Press photo that was printed in the military newspapers in 1946. The photo's publication led to a number of marriage proposals from homesick soldiers posted overseas.

Judy met the naval officer who became the love of her life on a blind date arranged by his sister. After the third date he asked her to marry him. She told him he was crazy, but he was the persistent sort. On May 26, 1948 in front of 500 guests at Epiphany Episcopal Church in Denver, Judy became Mrs. William George Jolly, Jr. "Bill was the best thing that ever happened to me," she often said.

She continued her participation in Sigma Kappa by serving on the sorority's advisory and corporation boards. She was a board member on the Denver City Panhellenic Council and elected president in 1956; at the time, the youngest woman to attain that office. That same year, she was named Woman of the Year by her Sigma Kappa alumnae chapter.

1957 ushered in the first of four cross-country moves with her husband's employer, Gulf Oil, culminating in a final move to Houston in 1969. Along the way, from Denver to Chicago to Toledo to Atlanta and to Houston, Judy made many life-long friends with her sense of humor, intelligence, graciousness and compassion. At one point, her Christmas card list encompassed some 300 friends and family. Her witty holiday newsletters and poems were much anticipated, most of them typed on the ancient Royal manual typewriter that had gotten her through many college papers.

In 1958, daughter Gail was born in Chicago. Judy's passion for getting involved extended to serving on PTA boards, room mother duties and parent booster clubs. When Gail enrolled at Texas A&M University, Judy, along with Bill, became an ardent fan of the school. She was elected to membership on the boards of the Houston Aggie Mothers' Club, the TAMU Federation of Mothers' Clubs, the Houston A&M Club, and the board of directors of the University's 12th Man Foundation. Judy and Bill were permanently endowed members of the Foundation. During a 1995 home football game, they were honored as Donors of the Game for their generosity to Texas A&M athletics and their love for their adopted school.

Judy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She was the type of person who rarely met a stranger. Judy was old school; trendy and new didn't interest her. "Use it up, wear it out, make it do, or do without" were words she lived by. She was convinced that good manners and a fresh manicure were part of being a lady, and that class had more to do with character than with style. She believed in handwritten thank you notes for kindnesses large and small, and in the last weeks of her life stayed busy dictating notes to her daughter for the many cards and letters she received. She was an unapologetic sentimentalist. Judy loved Glen Miller and Frank Sinatra, old Andy Griffith reruns, Yorkshire terriers and the red plumage of cardinals. She was a diehard Aggie fan and even when old age robbed her of her vision, she would sit close to the television and listen to the football commentary.

Judy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years. She is survived by daughter Gail and son-in-law Richard Green of Garland and three grandchildren: Mitch Green of Dallas; CPT Brent Green, US Army, of Lacey, WA, and Paige Green, also of Dallas. Survivors include her sister-in-law Nancye Jolly of Denison and five nieces: Jollie Carlson of Nine Mile Falls, WA; Christy Allcroft of Lake Oswego, OR; Bonnie Heidbrak of Ridgway, CO; Kathy Cherry of Denison, and Annie Gehrett of Lubbock.

At Judy's request there will not be a service. She will be inurned in the family crypt at Fairmount Cemetery, Denver, CO. The family asks that donations be made in Judy's memory to the . Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 10, 2019