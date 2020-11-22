1/1
Judy McGee
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy Kay McGee
1946-2020
After a long battle with cancer, Judy Kay McGee, age 73, passed away on November 13, 2020 at her home in Deer Park, Texas. She was born December 5, 1946 in Houston, Texas to Helen and Chester Plant. Judy moved with her family to Deer Park in 1955. She attended Deer Park schools from elementary through high school. Judy remained a resident of Deer Park until her passing. Judy worked for DPISD as a teacher aide and the secretary to the principal at the North Campus High School in Deer Park from 1983 to 2012. After she retired, Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and granddaughters. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Judy had a magnetic personality and always made people around her smile and laugh. She is survived by her husband, James R. McGee, daughters Kellie and Shannon McGee, granddaughters Logan and Rylie Murphy and Avery Travis. She is also survived by her sister Linda Gay Guidry, brother in law Fred Guidry, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Judy will take place in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved