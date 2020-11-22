Judy Kay McGee
1946-2020
After a long battle with cancer, Judy Kay McGee, age 73, passed away on November 13, 2020 at her home in Deer Park, Texas. She was born December 5, 1946 in Houston, Texas to Helen and Chester Plant. Judy moved with her family to Deer Park in 1955. She attended Deer Park schools from elementary through high school. Judy remained a resident of Deer Park until her passing. Judy worked for DPISD as a teacher aide and the secretary to the principal at the North Campus High School in Deer Park from 1983 to 2012. After she retired, Judy enjoyed spending time with her family and granddaughters. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. Judy had a magnetic personality and always made people around her smile and laugh. She is survived by her husband, James R. McGee, daughters Kellie and Shannon McGee, granddaughters Logan and Rylie Murphy and Avery Travis. She is also survived by her sister Linda Gay Guidry, brother in law Fred Guidry, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life for Judy will take place in Spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society
.