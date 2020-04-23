Home

Judy Miller Hashem


1935 - 2020
Judy Miller Hashem Obituary
Judy Miller Hashem
1935-2020
Judy Miller Hashem formerly of Houston, Texas passed away April 16,2020 in Round Rock, Texas after a lengthy illness. She was born on December 29, 1935.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years Donald, her brother Jim Miller as well as her parents. She is survived by her sister in law Carolyn, an extended family that includes many nieces and nephews and several devoted friends.
Judy loved dancing and music, was a devoted animal lover and had many loving pets over the years, an avid sports buff that loved watching basketball, baseball and golf. She also loved spending time with dear friends.
A memorial graveside service will be held at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2020
