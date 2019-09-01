Home

Services
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
(713) 862-8844
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
7:00 PM
Heights Funeral Home
1317 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77008
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
All Saints Catholic Church
201 E. 10th St
Houston, TX
Committal
Following Services
Houston National Cemetery
Julia Adelaide Schmitz Ryza


1933 - 2019
Julia Adelaide Schmitz Ryza Obituary
Julia Adelaide Schmitz Ryza
1933-2019
Julia Adelaide Schmitz Ryza, 86, of Houston, Texas passed away peacefully at home Monday, August 26, 2019. Julia was born April 10, 1933 to Edward and Marie Bonneau Schmitz in Houston, Texas. Julia was a lifelong member of All Saints Catholic Church. Julia retired after several years of working at a Montessori School as a teacher's aide. Julia is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Ann Shea and her beloved husband of 59 years, Arnold. She is survived by her children; David Ryza and his wife Veronica, Karen Reese and her husband Paul, and Paul Ryza and his wife Lynette, grandchildren; Michelle Ryza, Matthew Ryza, Julia Ryza, Rebecca Ryza, Nicholas Ytuarte, Matthew Ytuarte, Lacey Reese, Beth Womack and Jamie Giles, and 14 great-grandchildren. The visitation will be held Tuesday, September 3, from 5pm – 8pm at the Heights Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7pm that evening. Funeral mass is scheduled for 12 noon at All Saints Catholic Church, 201 E. 10th St., Houston, Texas 77008. A committal service will follow at Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019
