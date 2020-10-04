JULIA BENNETT

1931-2020

Julia "Judy" Bennett,

who passed away at age

89 on October 1st, was a

smart, kind, and loving

soul who took a genuine

interest in others.

Julia was preceded in

death by her husband

John, and is survived by

daughters Elizabeth Hare,

Barbara Pederson and

husband John, and Nancy

Mateo and husband Mario;

brother Ben Baisdon and

wife Laura; brother-in-law

George Bennett and wife

Lou; sister-in-law Harriett

Baron; 4 grandchildren

and 2 great-grandchildren;

and many beloved nieces,

nephews, cousins, and

friends.

For further details, please

see the obit on the Forest

Park Lawndale website

beginning Tuesday.



