JULIA BENNETT
1931-2020
Julia "Judy" Bennett,
who passed away at age
89 on October 1st, was a
smart, kind, and loving
soul who took a genuine
interest in others.
Julia was preceded in
death by her husband
John, and is survived by
daughters Elizabeth Hare,
Barbara Pederson and
husband John, and Nancy
Mateo and husband Mario;
brother Ben Baisdon and
wife Laura; brother-in-law
George Bennett and wife
Lou; sister-in-law Harriett
Baron; 4 grandchildren
and 2 great-grandchildren;
and many beloved nieces,
nephews, cousins, and
friends.
For further details, please
see the obit on the Forest
Park Lawndale website
beginning Tuesday.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 4, 2020.