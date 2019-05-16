Home

1941-2019
Distinguished Reiki Master, Julia Carroll, Ph. D., adjunct psychology professor at University of Houston and Author of Five books, peacefully transitioned on May 14, 2019.
Julia was a pioneer in holistic healing now accepted by universities and medical establishments. Her books are often used as university level books.
She taught healing throughout the world, and through her private practice, brought healing to hundreds of individuals when all hope was lost.
Julia leaves her only child, Mandy Stewart Beausoleil and her three grandchildren, Bryn, Gabi, and Will.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 16, 2019
