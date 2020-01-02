|
Julia Elizabeth Gaitz
1939-2019
Julia Gaitz, 80, passed on December 31, 2019 at her home in Cypress, Texas. Julia was born on September 14, 1939 in Houston, Texas to Edwin and Betty Robbins. She had 7 siblings. She is survived by 2 children Harold and Tammi Hatcher, 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Her Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11am at Woodlawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1101 Antoine Drive, Houston, TX 77055, immediately followed by internment. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 4pm-8pm, at Westway Baptist Church 11207 Perry Road, Houston, Texas 77064.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 2, 2020