Julio Sterling
Laguarta
1933-2020
Julio Sterling Laguarta, born May 14, 1933, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Sue Katherine Kirk Laguarta. Julio is survived by his 7 children and spouses, 20 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Julio, through his mentorship and leadership, provided an introduction to many in the real estate business in Houston, and helped to establish a network for the profession.
A memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Sanctuary at Bayou City Fellowship, 1400 Brittmore, Houston, TX 77043 with a reception to follow at the church.
Please visit www.earthmanhunterscreek.com for a full obituary. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to in memory of Julio Sterling Laguarta for his devoted care of his wife, Susie.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020