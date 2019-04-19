Home

McCoy & Harrison Funeral Home
4918 MARTIN LUTHER KING
Houston, TX 77021-2937
(713) 659-7618
Julia Richard


Julia Richard


1920 - 2019 Obituary
Julia Richard Obituary
Julia Reece Richard
1920-2019
Julia Reece was born on July 30, 1920 to William and Mary Reece in the small community of Hopewell, Texas to a family of eleven siblings. She was a talented athlete in basketball and archery and later became the first crossover African American teacher to integrate the North Forest School District. She was an unconditional loving force for her family and friends. Julia is preceded in death by her parents, 10 siblings, and husband, Floyd. She is survived by her sister in law Theresa Reece, her daughter Carolyn Richard Randle, and granddaughter "Little Julia."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 19, 2019
