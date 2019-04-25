Juliana Monica Bielamowicz Krajca

1953-2019

Juliana Monica Bielamowicz Krajca, 65, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents and infant sister Maria. She is survived by her loving husband, Raymond Krajca, her three daughters and their spouses: Katheryn and Christopher Petricko, Sharon and Richard Hardman, Jennifer and Nikolaus Kinzie. Julie's grandchildren were the light of her life: Claire, Josephine, Ella, Francis, Bennett, and a baby girl expected in September. Her surviving siblings are Elizabeth Krusleski, Lawrence Bielamowicz, Bernadette Kologinczak, Tom Bielamowicz, Dorothy Jurica, Raymond Bielamowicz, Anthony Bielamowicz, and Cecilia Boardman.

She was born to parents Alexander and Sophie Bielamowicz on November 3, 1953 in Houston, Texas. Julie graduated from St. Pius X High School in the class of 1972. She was married to Raymond on May 22, 1976. They lived in Friendswood, Texas and were married 42 years.

Above all else, Julie was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She stayed at home and raised her three children, and never a missed a moment to spend time with her grandchildren and spoil them with her love. A devoted daughter, she spent much of her time caring for her elderly parents until their passing. Her dogs, Pete and Sam, kept her company and loved her affection. Julie enjoyed traveling, cooking and collecting recipes, gardening, or "playing in the dirt," and browsing craft shows and festivals. She was an active parishioner at Mary Queen Catholic Church and was dedicated to her faith. Julie will always be remembered by her witty humor, sweet smile, and gentle heart.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm at Jeter Funeral Home in Friendswood. A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 606 Cedarwood, Friendswood, Texas.

Condolences may be sent to the Krajca family in care of Jeter Memorial Funeral Home at www.jeterfuneralhome.com. Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary