Send Flowers
Juliann T. Smith
1945-2020
JULIANN T. SMITH, age 74, passed away May 27, 2020. Juliann was born July 15, 1945 in Staten Island, New York to Julia and August Vachris. She retired at the age of 55 from AIG Insurance. Predeceased by Elmo C. Smith her husband of 20 years and sister, Roberta St. Miklossy. Juliann is survived by her daughters, Colleen and husband Mike, Holly and husband John; Amber, Chad and wife Stacey; brother, Chuck and wife Nanci; and sister, Marilynn; grandchildren, Jessica, Nicholas and wife Taylor, Michael, Matthew, and Justin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and loving relatives. She was expecting her first great grandchild Madison in August.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. – 8:00p.m., Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Forest Park Westheimer Chapel, 12800 Westheimer Road, Houston, Texas 77077. Funeral Service: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Forest Park Westheimer Chapel. Visit www.dignitymemorial.com for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at www.mdanderson.org.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home
12800 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX 77077
2814972330
