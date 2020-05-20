Julie Ann Jerden
1970-2020
Julie Ann Stokes Jerden, 49, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Julie was born at the Methodist Hospital in Houston, Texas on November 18, 1970 to H. Frank Stokes and the late, Julian Brisco Stokes. Julie graduated from Needville High School and received her Bachelor and Master's degrees from National University. Julie was married to Lawrence Shelby Jerden on October 4, 1997 in Houston, TX., and spent their honeymoon in Paris, France.
Julie was the Director of the South Texas office of the Friends of the Israeli Defense Force whose mission was to improve the lives of the IDF soldiers. This was a reoccurring theme in Julie's life as she always thought of others first and focused on making their lives better. Julie worked at the Shlenker School for 13 years, first as a teacher and then as their Director of Advancement and her greatest joy was seeing the smiling children at the school and knowing what she did was making a difference in their lives. Julie moved on to Neuhaus Education Center whose mission what to advance literacy with youth and adults alike. Julie helped fund many projects to help people gain reading skills and worked with other non-profits as iWrite and the Barbara Bush Foundation.
Julie not only helped people through her professional life, but also through her personal one. When her brother died while on active duty in the U.S. Army, Julie joined TAPS, an organization that helps surviving family members cope with the tragedy of losing a military family member. Julie became a Peer Mentor to help others though their path of healing and became a valued member of her TAPS family. Julie was thrilled when her oldest son Christopher joined FFA and started raising pigs and enjoyed every second of being an FFA momma to all the kids at the barn. Julie was so proud of Simon when he started raising lambs, showed his steers at the HLSR and in February at San Antonio LS, and of Alex raising rabbits two years in a row. Julie was happy being at the barn and wanted the best for the FFA Chapter.
Julie was survived by her husband, L. Shelby Jerden; her three boys, Christopher, Simon and Alexander; and her father, H. Frank Stokes.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service is planned for her immediate family on Thursday, May 28, 2020, however, the service will be live streamed for everyone to view on the HCRJ website beginning at 11:30 AM. Please visit https://hcrj.org/live-stream/.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 20, 2020.