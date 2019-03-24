Julie Booth-Langhout

1967-2019

Our beautiful, always kind and considerate, fun-loving Julie Booth-Langhout passed away peacefully at 9:20 a.m. on March 12, 2019, after a valiant, hard-fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on July 20, 1967, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to Martin Booth and Lavita Rena Burr Booth. She lived in Colorado, Germany and Louisiana before settling in Texas where she met the love of her life, Sean Langhout, whom she married on October 9, 1999. It was definitely a match made in Heaven.

Julie was a flight attendant for 14 years and had been a crew member of United Flight 93 until shortly before 9/11, when she was transferred to another route. She was employed by Sage Rider until her illness. She faced and fought death with inspirational courage and kindness to everyone around her—concerned for others right up to the end.

She was preceded in death by her birth father and grandparents and is survived by husband Sean Langhout, mother Rena Lentini, father Anthony R. Lentini and step-mother Carolyn Lentini, sister Jennifer Brito, brother Daniel Lentini, niece Lyla Rayne Lentini and numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends—countless loving friends. She leaves a huge hole in our lives. Our deepest thanks to all the friends, neighbors, co-workers (and husband's awesome co-workers at EOG Resources) for all the cards, treats, meals, flowers and time, precious time, they gave to Julie and our family.

All are invited to a Celebration of Julie's Life on Friday, March 29, from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Cherie Flores Garden Pavilion, 1500 Hermann Drive, Houston 77004 (park in lot C). Service followed by Lunch/Reception. Business casual.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to panfoundation.org, or bravebullyrescue.org.